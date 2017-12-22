Tips on How to Keep Pets Safe During The Holidays

A lot of holidays parties will be happening for the next couple of days, but if you have pets make sure to proof your home before the event.

Experts say to watch out for pets eating yours or guest's food.

"Turkey skin, hams those kinds of things can cause severe things like pancreatitis, other things like chocolate can be toxic and can make the heart beat too fast," says Kimberly Hayes, a Veterinarian at Sierra Veterinary Specialists.

Hayes says that if you are having a party that you ask your guests not to feed your animals and to put the food and treats in a place where it may be hard for your animals to reach.

If you think that your pet may have ate something it should not have, such as chocolate or even ribbon, Hayes says you should monitor your pet carefully and see if they get sick or bring them in immediately.

"If they have eaten a large amount of ribbon or something like that then it is possible to come right away and we can give them medication to induce vomiting to get it out of the stomach," says Hayes.

Other things that can be dangerous to our pets are mistletoe and poinsettia's as well as tinsel.

Also, be on the look out for glass ornaments or even light bulbs on the trees If an animal chews on those it can cut up their mouths and if they swallow that glass they may require surgery.

If you have candy or food type ornaments such as candy canes at the bottom of the tree, Hayes says it is best to move them out of reach and put them near the top of the tree.

If your pet seems uncomfortable at your party and is hiding in a corner or pinning their ears back, experts say it is best to put them a place where they are comfortable such as their crate or in a bedroom away from the party.

When it comes to giving your pets gifts like bones it is best to watch your dog, especially when it comes to rawhide bones, "the rawhide bones if you are going to use them we recommend using the ones that have been ground up and the re-manufactured instead of the straight rawhide," says Hayes.