Reno Bighorns Bring Holiday Cheer to Kids at Hospital

By Elizabeth Olveda
Spending the holidays at the hospital is an unfortunate reality for some children. But, to give some silver lining to these kids' stay, they got a visit from some of Santa's helpers. Filling in for the "big guy" today, were some Bighorns. 

Two Reno Bighorns players--Jack Cooley and Reggie Hearn, along with their head coach Darrick Martin, and of course, mascot Bruno, played the role of Santa. They passed out gifts and smiles to kids who may be stuck in the hospital throughout the holiday season.

Lifting spirits by visiting kids at Renown Children's Hospital is a year-round event for the Bighorns, but the Christmas visit is something extra special. Head coach Darrick Martin explains, "This is something near and dear to my heart when we can come out and bring some cheer to some kids, put some smiles on some faces by giving a few gifts and also your time."

This is the fourth year the organization gave out holiday gifts to the kids. Breaking up the monotony of their day, with smiles on their faces, are what make it all worth it. Reno Bighorns player Jack Cooley says, "Every time is your favorite, and all the kids are always so happy...Just to see that smile, even if it's for a little bit, I'm glad it'll help."

Not only do the kids get a great present and a special guest visit out of it, but the parents are just as thankful. Parent, Amanda Lacroix says, "You know, to have some of the cheer come to them when they can't leave is really meaningful, really special."

Friday, Smith's is set to present a $13,000 check to the hospital, as well as more presents. 

Click the video above to see the full story. 

