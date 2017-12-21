24,000 Affected by Las Vegas Shooting Asked to Register for Help - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

24,000 Affected by Las Vegas Shooting Asked to Register for Help

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: AP Courtesy: AP

Clark County officials are trying to make contact with all 24,000 people who attended the Las Vegas country music festival that ended in a deadly shooting this past October.

All the people at that concert-- whether they were injured or not-- are eligible for resources and services, but only if they register before October of 2018. So the recently opened "Resiliency Center" in Las Vegas is trying to get everyone signed up just in case they end up needing help down the line.

"If they don't get registered, then they're not eligible for Victims of Crime funds moving forward past October 1, 2018," Clark County Assistant County Manager Kevin Schiller said. "So it's a big deal because a lot of the impacts of this, some are more immediate, some are triggered later."

The shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival killed 58 people and injured 489 others, but it also affected the lives of more than 24,000 concert-goers, first responders, and employees working the event. It's a huge project trying to make contact with all of them, and organizers say it's unprecedented, since this is the largest mass shooting in American history.

"The other examples I can give you are Boston and Orlando," Schiller said. "We modeled our Resiliency Center after those with the Department of Justice consultants."

If you were at that concert, you're eligible for free help with medical bills, legal services, and mental health counseling. Even if you don't feel like you need anything right now, this at least makes it possible to get help later. To register, click here.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Driving This Holiday Season

    Driving This Holiday Season

    Saturday, December 23 2017 2:40 AM EST2017-12-23 07:40:52 GMT

    Nevada Highway Patrol expects roads to be very busy this holiday weekend, and is asking people to be patient when they do their holiday traveling.

    More >>

    Nevada Highway Patrol expects roads to be very busy this holiday weekend, and is asking people to be patient when they do their holiday traveling.

    More >>

  • Nevada Runs Away From SIU to Win Big in Vegas

    Nevada Runs Away From SIU to Win Big in Vegas

    Saturday, December 23 2017 2:15 AM EST2017-12-23 07:15:47 GMT

    Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 19 points and he added six rebounds, four assists and a couple of steals as Nevada romped to an 86-64 victory over Southern Illinois on Friday in the opening round of the Las Vegas Classic. 

    More >>

    Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 19 points and he added six rebounds, four assists and a couple of steals as Nevada romped to an 86-64 victory over Southern Illinois on Friday in the opening round of the Las Vegas Classic. 

    More >>

  • Bighorns Grab Win Over Warriors

    Bighorns Grab Win Over Warriors

    Saturday, December 23 2017 2:11 AM EST2017-12-23 07:11:34 GMT

    The Reno Bighorns (7-10) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (11-9) 117-108 Friday night at the Reno Events Center. Reggie Hearn led the Bighorns with 23 points while Jack Cooley recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds. 

    More >>

    The Reno Bighorns (7-10) defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors (11-9) 117-108 Friday night at the Reno Events Center. Reggie Hearn led the Bighorns with 23 points while Jack Cooley recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.