24,000 Affected by Las Vegas Shooting Asked to Register for Help

Clark County officials are trying to make contact with all 24,000 people who attended the Las Vegas country music festival that ended in a deadly shooting this past October.

All the people at that concert-- whether they were injured or not-- are eligible for resources and services, but only if they register before October of 2018. So the recently opened "Resiliency Center" in Las Vegas is trying to get everyone signed up just in case they end up needing help down the line.

"If they don't get registered, then they're not eligible for Victims of Crime funds moving forward past October 1, 2018," Clark County Assistant County Manager Kevin Schiller said. "So it's a big deal because a lot of the impacts of this, some are more immediate, some are triggered later."

The shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival killed 58 people and injured 489 others, but it also affected the lives of more than 24,000 concert-goers, first responders, and employees working the event. It's a huge project trying to make contact with all of them, and organizers say it's unprecedented, since this is the largest mass shooting in American history.

"The other examples I can give you are Boston and Orlando," Schiller said. "We modeled our Resiliency Center after those with the Department of Justice consultants."

If you were at that concert, you're eligible for free help with medical bills, legal services, and mental health counseling. Even if you don't feel like you need anything right now, this at least makes it possible to get help later. To register, click here.