UNR School of Medicine to Hold Free Clinics

The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine will be holding Student Outreach Clinics -- events where Nevadans who are uninsured, underinsured or without a social security number -- in January & February 2018.

UNR Med says they offer the clinics as a continuing effort to assist the region’s medically uninsured with needed healthcare services.

The following clinics are available:

  • General and Children’s Clinics:

Saturday, Jan. 6 - 8 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Jan. 23 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 - 8 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, Feb. 13 - 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

  • Women’s Clinics:

Saturday, Jan. 13 - 8 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Feb. 24 - 8 a.m. to noon

  • Geriatric and Dermatology Clinic - Saturday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon

The free clinics offer a variety of services, including: flu shots, pap smears, pregnancy testing, gynecological exams, breast exams, STD testing, mammogram referrals, as well as pediatric services such as head start physicals, sports physicals, well checks, sick visits and immunizations for children. The Student Outreach Clinics also offer general physicals, blood pressure monitoring, x-rays, immunizations for all ages and lab services including cholesterol checks and blood glucose monitoring. Dental services are not provided.

Patients are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis and must sign in by 10 a.m. for Saturday clinics and 7:30 p.m. for a Tuesday clinic. No appointments are necessary and Spanish translators are available as needed. Answers to frequently asked questions about UNR Med’s Student Outreach Clinics are available at https://med.unr.edu/soc/faqs

Clinics are held at UNR Med’s Family Medicine Center, located on the University of Nevada, Reno campus just north of Mackay Stadium off of North Virginia Street. Take RTC bus route 7 to North Virginia Street or the Sierra Spirit bus.

The Student Outreach Clinic is made possible by the support of the Nell J. Redfield Foundation and Patricia D. Cafferata in memory of Dr. H. Treat Cafferata.

