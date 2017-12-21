Reno 1868 FC Signs Earthquakes Draftee Christian Thierjung

Versatile attacking midfielder/forward Christian Thierjung has signed with Reno 1868 FC, the team announced Thursday pending league and federation approval.

Thierjung, a former San Jose Earthquakes draftee, joins Reno 1868 FC after spending time with Tulsa Roughnecks FC this season.

“Christian is an attacking-minded midfielder who can play both up top as a forward or in the midfield,” Reno head coach Ian Russell said. “He’s really good at making late runs from midfield into the box.”

Theirjung, 22, was a four-year standout at Cal scoring 27 goals before he was drafted by the Quakes in the third round of the MLS SuperDraft.

Thierjung made his way to Tulsa in July where he scored four goals to go with eight chances created off of key passes. He scored five minutes into his debut with Tulsa.

Thierjung also posted a 79-percent pass success rate and was solid defensively recording seven interceptions.

He was also one of the most disciplined players on Tulsa’s squad last year as he wasn’t issued a card (yellow or red) in 17 matches played.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to join Reno this upcoming season,” Thierjung said. “Looking forward to playing for Coach Ian and this wonderful organization.

“I cannot wait to play in front of the great Reno fanbase with this talented squad.”

Thierjung joins Victor Pelae, Zach Carroll and Guy Abend as brand new additions to a Reno team that scored the most goals in USL history last season (75) and reached the playoffs.

(Reno 1868 FC)