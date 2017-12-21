Cooley's Double-Double Lifts Bighorns Past the Skyforce

Bighorns Release

12/20/2017

The Reno Bighorns (6-10) defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (7-10) 127-98 Wednesday night at the Reno Events Center.

Sacramento Kings two-way player Jack Cooley led the Bighorns with his sixth double-double of the season with 28 points and 12 rebounds while Marcus Williams also recorded a double-double with 23 points, four rebounds, and 11 assists. Will Davis had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Alonzo Gee led Sioux Falls with 19 points and six rebounds while Tony Mitchell notched 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Bighorns jumped out to an early 7-3 lead. The Skyforce responded with a 23-4 run to hold a 15-point advantage over Reno at the 5:02 mark. Reno would cut the deficit to nine on two separate occasions trailing Sioux Falls 39-28 heading into the second frame.

Reno re-grouped in the second quarter, executing their offense to outscore Sioux Falls 32-15. The Skyforce held a nine-point advantage over the Bighorns with 7:08 remaining in the first half before a triple from Matt Jones triggered a 20-3 run to hold an eight-point advantage over the Skyforce at the 1:52 mark. Reno went into the locker room at the half leading Sioux Falls 60-54.

Reno continued to carry the momentum through the third frame shooting 60.0% from distance compared to Sioux Falls 25.0%. Sioux Falls cut the deficit to five points twice before Reno would open their lead up to as many at 16 points by the 3:01 mark. The Skyforce cut the deficit to 11 points entering the final quarter.

The Bighorns continued to build their advantage to as many as 38 points in the final frame to secure a 127-98 victory against Sioux Falls.

The Bighorns will host the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.