Minden's New Indoor Playpark Offers Variety of Activities for the Kids

A brand new indoor playpark opened its doors in Minden on Wednesday just in time for winter break in the school system. The 10,000 square foot facility is home to a variety of activities for kids including a playground, a sports court and a racetrack.

"I was just saying how we needed a place for little kids to go, especially this time of year, it's so cold outside,” said Deanna Archer, a resident of Minden.

The facility is called Run, Rattle and Roll and is located in the heart of Douglas County. The indoor playpark caters to all kids twelve-years-old and younger.

“We would always go to Reno or different areas for birthday parties and we just saw a need on this side of northern Nevada and for Tahoe,” said Sherese Nguyen, Owner of Run, Rattle and Roll.

The facility is split up by age groups where each section is padded and cushioned for protection. No area is closed off to parents, so there can always be a close eye kept on the little ones.

"It just gives us a chance to take a break from our busy life,” said Natalie Stephens, a resident of Minden. “This is a way to get out of the house and let them actually get some exercise.”

For more information about hours, pricing and location, head over to www.runrattleroll.com