Elko County Sheriff's Office to Use New Drone in Operations

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office says it has a new tool to help keep residents safe throughout the county.

A team of Sheriff’s Office personnel will be trained to use drones (Unmanned Aerial System) in incidents such as missing persons, crime scenes, traffic collisions or special events.

Deputies say the drone is equipped with a video camera.

Elko County Undersheriff Ron Supp says, "The use of the UAS will enhance the Sheriff’s Office’s ability to effectively serve our citizens and is an opportunity for us to use technology to keep the community and officers safe.”

Deputies say an operational policy has been implemented on drone use after researching other law enforcement agencies that have the program. They say the drones will not be used for random surveillance activities.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office will be required to obtain consent or search warrants to use drones where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Sheriff Jim Pitts said, “protecting the privacy of the citizens of Elko County as provided for by our Constitution is always a primary objective for us at the Sheriff’s Office. We want to make sure the public understands this is not about spying on people or looking in their windows," he said. "This is all about following the law making sure that this is supportive of good law enforcement practices.”

(Elko County Sheriff’s Office contributed to this report.)