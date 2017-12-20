Wolf Pack Football Announces Early Signing Class

Second-year Nevada football coach Jay Norvell announced the signing of 16 players to National Letters of Intent on the opening day of the new early signing period on Wednesday.

The signees include a quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers and a tight end to go along with three linemen on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, Nevada added three linebackers, three defensive backs and a lineman.

Fourteen of the signees come from the high school ranks with one sophomore transfer and one junior transfer from junior colleges. The Wolf Pack has additional scholarships available for the next signing period, which begins Feb. 7, 2018.

“To have a championship team, to play with very best teams on our schedule year-in and year-out, you have to play great defense,” Norvell said. “We’re trying to add personnel to our defense. To build a great defense, you’ve got to start up front.”

Norvell indicated defensive linemen will be a focus with remaining scholarships in this class. He said building depth and competition on the offensive line was a key in this class.

“Last year, we addressed some of our skill positions,” Norvell said. “Our biggest thing offensively is to control the football. It starts up front with the Union.”

The early signing period runs through Friday. The traditional signing period begins against on Feb. 7, 2018.

Class of 2018 Early Signing Class

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Exp. Hometown (Last School)

Josiah Bradley LB 6-1 190 Fr. HS Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro HS)

Jack Bolduc OL 6-5 285 Fr. HS Santa Ana, Calif. (JSerra HS)

Kevin Coblentz OL 6-4 290 Fr. HS Whittier, Calif. (St. John Bosco HS)

Jaden Dedman DB 5-11 170 Fr. HS Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Upland HS)

Romeo Doubs WR 6-3 190 Fr. HS Los Angeles, Calif. (Jefferson HS)

James Fotofili LB 6-0 215 Fr. HS Sacramento, Calif. (Grant HS)

Emany Johnson DB 6-2 205 Fr. HS Hercules, Calif. (Hercules HS)

Moses Landis OL 6-4 295 So. TR Sacramento, Calif. (American River Col.)

Crishaun Lappin RB 6-0 250 Fr. HS Las Vegas, Nev. (Liberty HS)

Devonte Lee RB 5-9 225 Fr. HS Oklahoma City, Okla. (Marshall HS)

Kaleb Meder DL 6-5 250 Jr. TR Wheatland, Calif. (American River Col.)

Giovanni Miranda LB 6-4 215 Fr. HS Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro HS)

Ryan Smith TE 6-7 220 Fr. HS Granite Bay, Calif. (Granite Bay HS)

Carson Strong QB 6-5 210 Fr. HS Vacaville, Calif. (Wood HS)

Cole Turner WR 6-6 200 Fr. HS Clackamas, Ore. (Clackamas HS)

Patrick Willis DB 6-1 190 Fr. HS Los Angeles, Calif. Crenshaw HS)

Player Info

Josiah Bradley

Linebacker

6-1, 190, Fr.

Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro HS)

@_josiah34

QUICK HITS: Two-way standout in high school and a four-time state champion … Recorded 35 tackles with four interceptions and three fumble recoveries … Carried the ball 93 times on offense for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

Jack Bolduc

Offensive Line

6-5, 285, Fr.

Santa Ana, Calif. (JSerra HS)

@JackBolduc

QUICK HITS: Lineman of the year in 2016 and also named All-Trinity League … Pronounced Bull-DUKE.

Kevin Coblentz

Offensive Line

6-4, 290, Fr.

Whittier, Calif. (St. John Bosco HS)

@K_PACK18

QUICK HITS: Led his team to a California state championship as a junior and back to the state title game as a senior

Jaden Dedman

Defensive Back

5-11, 170, Fr.

Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Upland HS)

@jd6era

QUICK HITS: As a senior, recorded 65 tackles and five interceptions …. Was credited with a TFL and four more pass breakups … Also blocked two kicks and recovered a fumble.

Romeo Doubs

Wide Receiver

6-3, 190, Fr.

Los Angeles, Calif. (Jefferson HS)

@_R_Doubs

QUICK HITS: Recorded more than 2,000 all-purpose yards as a senior … Carried the ball 93 times for 1,757 yards and 28 touchdowns, and also had 13 receptions for 354 yards and five touchdowns.

James Fotofili

Linebacker

6-0, 215, Fr.

Sacramento, Calif. (Grant HS)

@jamesfotofili

QUICK HITS: Had a monster senior season with 93 tackles, including a whopping 22 tackles for loss … Also recorded three sacks and forced a fumble … Pronounced PHOTO-fee-lay

Emany Johnson

Defensive Back

6-2, 205, Fr.

Hercules, Calif. (Hercules HS)

QUICK HITS: Two-way player in high school … Recorded 25 tackles on defense, with four total pass breakups and two pass interceptions … Had seven carries fro 151 yards and a touchdown as a back to go along with 24 catches for 536 yards and four receptions as a pass-catcher … Also averaged more than 40 yards per kickoff return … First name is pronounced Eh-MAHN-ee.

Moses Landis

Offensive Line

6-4, 295, So.

Sacramento, Calif. (American River Col.)

QUICK HITS: “We feel like he can come in and compete for the starting spot at left tackle,” – Jay Norvell.

Crishaun Lappin

Running Back

6-0, 250, Fr.

Las Vegas, Nev. (Liberty HS)

QUICK HITS: Two-way standout led his team to an 11-win season as a senior … Scored seven touchdowns on 32 carries and 289 yards on offense … On defense, recorded 48 tackles, 13 TFLs and 11.5 sacks.

Devonte Lee

Running Back

5-9, 225, Fr.

Oklahoma City, Okla. (Marshall HS)

QUICK HITS: Led his team to a state championship in Oklahoma as a senior … Named team Most Valuable Player as a senior and was also named the OKPreps Class 3A State Player of the Year … Ran for 19,4 9 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2017 … As a junior in 2016, had 2,946 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Kaleb Meder

Defensive Line

6-5, 250, Jr.

Wheatland, Calif. (American River Col.)

@kmeder43

QUICK HITS: Mid-year transfer who will enroll at Nevada for the spring semester and participate in spring drills … Recorded 54 tackles on the year in 2017 at American River … Also notched 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery

Giovanni Miranda

Linebacker

6-4, 215, Fr.

Scottsdale, Ariz. (Saguaro HS)

@gioshs17

QUICK HITS: Four-time state champion in Arizona and two-way standout at Saguaro High … Defensively, recorded 37 tackles as a senior with eight TFLs, one sack, two interceptions and a fumble recovery … On offense, caught nine passes for 163 yards with two touchdowns.

Ryan Smith

Tight End

6-7, 220, Fr.

Granite Bay, Calif. (Granite Bay HS)

@rsmittyy_

QUICK HITS: As a senior, caught 27 passes for 312 yards and four touchdowns.

Carson Strong

Quarterback

6-5, 210, Fr.

Vacaville, Calif.. (Wood HS)

@CarsonStrong_

QUICK HITS: Did not play as a senior due to injury … As a junior, completed 184-of-266 (69.2 percent) for 2,732 yards, 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 10 games.

Cole Turner

Wide Receiver

6-6, 200, Fr.

Clackamas, Ore. (Clackamas HS)

@KingCole_Turner

QUICK HITS: Led his team to a state championship in Oregon as a senior … Caught 76 passes for 1,325 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Patrick Willis

Defensive Back

6-1, 190, Fr.

Los Angeles, Calif. Crenshaw HS)

@pdwill7

QUICK HITS: Led Crenshaw High School to Class 4-AA state championship in California.

