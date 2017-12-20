DA: Washoe County Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Child Sex-Related Crimes

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a 48-year-old was sentenced to life prison after pleading guilty to charges of lewdness with a minor.

The DA's Office says Thayne Waldman was sentenced last Wednesday after pleading guilty in September to three counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14. He was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison. The sentence ensures that 30 years must be served before he is eligible for parole.

Waldman was arrested in April following a thorough investigation by the Sparks Police Department into allegations that a male relative had repeatedly molested girls over the course of several years.

When Sparks Police Department detectives interviewed Waldman, authorities say he admitted to the sexual acts described by the victims.

