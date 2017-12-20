Explaining Inside Sliders

The mountains get the majority of snow in our area, but every once in a while we can get it in the valley too. Especially if the low is coming from a favorable direction.

Normally, our storms come from the west, which keeps the majority of the snow held in the mountains, but if the low slips in from the north and on the east side of the Sierra, the valley has a pretty good chance for snow. When this happens, it could very well be called an inside slider.



The snow Wednesday morning came from the west northwest and was not a textbook inside slider as a result.

Snow totals were light both in the valley and in the Sierra.

It also came in off the ocean more so than most classic inside sliders do. These things are very hard to predict and have been known to give us hardly anything to several inches. They also tend to intensify as they hit the North Valleys. They can also be quick moving or stall out. We usually get a couple inside sliders each snow season.