Reno Police Deliver Christmas Presents To Underprivileged Kids

Christmas came early for some Reno families, Wednesday, when police officers delivered presents to kids living in 12 different weekly motels.

"It's important for us to do it for the community, just to make sure that all of our children in Reno and in our community get to enjoy a nice Christmas this year," Chief Jason Soto, Reno Police Department said.

Brandi Cherry and her family just moved from Sacramento into the Showboat Inn, in downtown Reno, but they are struggling to get back on their feet, financially.

"We moved out here with nothing," Cherry said. "We told the kids, for Christmas, we're going to Reno and we're going to have a new life out here. Since we got here, everything has gone wrong. The only thing that has gone right is the snow."

When officers knocked on her door, it was a welcome surprise. They dropped off presents for her four kids, ages 10-16.

"We walked up and saw you guys with the presents and my kids weren't expecting this at all," Cherry said. "This is actually a Christmas miracle, for real."

Officers and community members donated the toys. RPD's Motel Improvement Team and Downtown Walking Team identified the families with kids, officers wrapped the gifts, and delivered 500 presents to 52 children. Soto says the best part is seeing the joy on the faces of the kids.

""They're happy," Soto said. They're just like you and I were when we were little kids and just happy to be getting some presents at Christmas today."

Breneisha Thurston lives in the Ponderosa Hotel. She says Christmas will be nicer for her two toddlers, thanks to the officers who stopped by her room.

"They wouldn't have had very much of anything, really, but food and the basics of home living," Thurston said. "So, it's sweet that they'll have something to open on Christmas."

Her daughter especially liked one of the unwrapped presents...a plush moose toy.

"Aaliyah loved the stuffed animals," Thurston said. "She looked at the cops like 'Who are you?' but she loved the presents."

Officers are doing this project as part of RPD's community-oriented policing.

"We want them to look up to us and understand that we're here to help them and to be there for them," Soto said.

That is something that Cherry will not forget. She says with the negative news and the scrutiny police officers face, their generosity goes a long way.

"This is the type of stuff that changes hearts, that changes minds, that changes lives, and my kids appreciate this," Cherry said.

RPD also delivered more than 300 presents to the homeless shelter, given to 55 children. Overall, they had nine pallets of donated toys.

"They're very important to us," Soto said. "They're our children. They're our community's children and we just want to make sure that they have a very merry Christmas this year."