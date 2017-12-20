Nevada High School Graduation Rate Tops 80% for First Time

Nevada's high school graduation rate has topped 80 percent for the first time on record.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero says the 80.85 percent grad rate for 2016-17 is great news for Nevada's economy in need of more skilled workers.
That includes 83.2 in Clark County - an increase of 8.3 percent from the previous year in the largest school district in the state.
Washoe County high schools reported an 84 percent graduation rate - up 7.4 percent, and Elko County 85.1 percent, an increase of 5.1 percent.
Other county percentages were:
- Carson 83.9
- Churchill 73.3
- Douglas 87.5
- Eureka 100
- Humboldt 89.5
- Lander 92.3
- Lincoln 86.1
- Lyon 83.6
- Mineral 84.4
- Nye 79.3
- Pershing 100
- Storey 90.6
- White Pine 69.9
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
KTVN-TV
Mailing Address:
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.