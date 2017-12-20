Gov Sandoval Appoints Egan Walker to the Second Judicial District Court

Governor Brian Sandoval announced the appointment of Egan Walker to the Second Judicial District Court. Judge Walker will replace the late Judge Patrick Flanagan who passed away earlier this year.

“Judge Walker is an experienced and seasoned judge who has presided over thousands of cases in Washoe County,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “As the population of Washoe County continues to expand, I am confident that Judge Walker will be able to help meet the increasing demands on the district court. I would like to compliment the Judicial Selection Committee on submitting for consideration three highly qualified and exceptional candidates.”

“I am extraordinarily humbled and privileged to accept appointment to Department 7. I hope to honor Judge Flanagan’s memory and the Governor’s trust in me,” said Judge Egan Walker. “I am anxious to continue to serve the citizens of Washoe County and the State of Nevada.”

Egan Walker currently serves as a judge in the Family Division of the Second Judicial District Court, which he was originally appointed to by Governor Sandoval in 2011. He was elected to the remainder of the term in 2012, and subsequently re-elected for a six-year term in 2014.



Judge Walker is a former member of the United States Army Guard ,where he served our country as a flight and combat medic.



Prior to his appointment in 2011, Judge Walker worked in the First Judicial District Court, the Carson City and Washoe County District Attorney’s Offices and obtained experience in private practice.



He currently serves on the Nevada State Juvenile Justice Oversight Commission.



He has an undergraduate degree in nursing from the University of Nevada, Reno, and graduated from the McGeorge School of Law in 1991.