Gov Sandoval Appoints Egan Walker to the Second Judicial District Court

The mountains get the majority of snow in our area, but every once in a while we can get it in the valley too. Especially if the low is coming from a favorable direction.More >>
The mountains get the majority of snow in our area, but every once in a while we can get it in the valley too. Especially if the low is coming from a favorable direction.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a 48-year-old was sentenced to life prison after pleading guilty to charges of lewdness with a minor.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that a 48-year-old was sentenced to life prison after pleading guilty to charges of lewdness with a minor.More >>
Prepare for an unwelcome change in your health care costs. It could mean another couple of hundred bucks out of your pocket...More >>
Prepare for an unwelcome change in your health care costs. It could mean another couple of hundred bucks out of your pocket...More >>
The suspects are described as being white or Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20’s, thin build and were last seen wearing blue jeans, and carrying backpacks. One suspect possibly has curly hair.More >>
The suspects are described as being white or Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20’s, thin build and were last seen wearing blue jeans, and carrying backpacks. One suspect possibly has curly hair.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect that robbed a store at gunpoint on Tuesday night.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect that robbed a store at gunpoint on Tuesday night.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
The suspects are described as being white or Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20’s, thin build and were last seen wearing blue jeans, and carrying backpacks. One suspect possibly has curly hair.More >>
The suspects are described as being white or Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20’s, thin build and were last seen wearing blue jeans, and carrying backpacks. One suspect possibly has curly hair.More >>
Police say a pickup truck, driven by Connor Piggetto, approached a right-hand curve and allowed his truck to cross over the solid yellow lines and then hit a Mazda head on. Both the driver and the passenger in the Mazda suffered fatal injuries.More >>
Police say a pickup truck, driven by Connor Piggetto, approached a right-hand curve and allowed his truck to cross over the solid yellow lines and then hit a Mazda head on. Both the driver and the passenger in the Mazda suffered fatal injuries.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect that robbed a store at gunpoint on Tuesday night.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect that robbed a store at gunpoint on Tuesday night.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire is responding to a transformer fire in Reno that sparked Wednesday morning.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire is responding to a transformer fire in Reno that sparked Wednesday morning.More >>