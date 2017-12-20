507 NV Energy Customers Without Power

A strong cold front is moving though the region this morning with gusty winds, snow showers in the Sierra and around our valleys with a slick morning commute, give yourself extra time.More >>
The main portion of outages are being experienced near W 7th St and Gypsum Road. Link to outage map in story.More >>
Police say a pickup truck, driven by Connor Piggetto, approached a right-hand curve and allowed his truck to cross over the solid yellow lines and then hit a Mazda head on. Both the driver and the passenger in the Mazda suffered fatal injuries.More >>
With winter here, REMSA has a few tips to help people avoid slipping on ice.More >>
The painting, Three Bears Playing Golf, was taken from the Pacific Crest Gallery on December 9th.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
The suspects are described as being white or Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20’s, thin build and were last seen wearing blue jeans, and carrying backpacks. One suspect possibly has curly hair.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire is responding to a transformer fire in Reno that sparked Wednesday morning.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect that robbed a store at gunpoint around 8:45 Tuesday night.More >>
