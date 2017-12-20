Police Identify Two Northern Nevadans Killed in Crash Near Bridgeport

Police have released the identities of two northern Nevadans killed, 47-year-old Lanfang Qin and 67-year-old Peter Myers, on December 13 in a head on collision crash near Bridgeport.

Police say a pickup truck, driven by Connor Piggetto, approached a right-hand curve and allowed his truck to cross over the solid yellow lines and then hit a Mazda head on. Both the driver and the passenger in the Mazda suffered fatal injuries.