South Lake Tahoe Stolen Painting Recovered - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department recovered a stolen painting valued at $1,195 with the help of the El Dorado County District Attorney Investigators. The painting, Three Bears Playing Golf, was taken from the Pacific Crest Gallery on December 9th.

The gallery staff located a possible match to the painting for sale on Craigslist, and detectives contacted the seller, posing as a potential buyer. Detectives met the seller at his residence in Sacramento, where the exchange was made and the suspect detained.

The suspects name is being withheld at this time. How the suspect came into possession of the painting is still under investigation, and the suspect is cooperating with the investigation.

