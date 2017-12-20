Nevada Humane Society to Offer Santa Pet Delivery on Christmas Day

The Nevada Humane Society has announced they will be offering the option to have adopted pets be delivered to homes on Christmas day by Santa Claus and Elves.



Pet deliveries will occur between set times on Christmas Day.



“There is no better way to celebrate the holidays than by bringing people and pets together. Over the years we have had a very positive response to this so we’re thrilled to be doing it again and making holiday wishes come true for so many families!” said Kimberly Wade, Communications Director for Nevada Humane Society. “It is important to note that we are not gifting animals or giving them away. The standard adoption process is still required, but this allows parents, for example, to surprise their kids, or perhaps a husband to surprise his wife! The people who are adopting the animals will be caring for them as normal; it’s just that there is a surprise involved for the rest of the family.”

Deliveries are limited and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis.



All animals adopted are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.



They say normal adoption fees apply, but there is no charge for Santa delivery.