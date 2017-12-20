Churchill County Sheriff Ben Trotter Announces He Will Not Be Seeking 3rd Term

Churchill County Sheriff Ben Trotter has announced he will not be seeking a 3rd term as sheriff after 8 years of service.

"I believe we have moved your Sheriff's Office forward and set a very positive foundation for the future of this 153-year-old agency," said Trotter in a statement. "We have some young, motivated and quality staff that bode well for the future service your Sheriff's Office will provide."

He also announced he will be filing for Justice of the Peace in January 2018.

Photo courtesy of the Churchill County Sheriff's Office website.