Two Teens Arrested in South Reno Home Burglary Case

Police say they have arrested a second teen with a home burglary in south Reno.

18-year-old Treshawn Delaney of Minnesota is expected to be booked into the Washoe County Jail within the next few hours on charges of residential burglary.

The first teen, a 17-year-old boy was arrested last week.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Secret Witness (322-4900) or the Reno Police Departments Burglary Unit 334-2144 or, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW. A $750 reward is being offered.