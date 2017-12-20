Reno Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying South Reno Burglar - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Seek Public's Help in Identifying South Reno Burglary Suspects



Reno police are investigating the burglaries of residences in South Reno that they believe two male suspects were involved in.

They say a neighbor of one of the victims was able to capture images of the suspects. 

The suspects are described as being white or Hispanic males in their late teens or early 20’s, thin build and were last seen wearing blue jeans, and carrying backpacks.  One suspect possibly has curly hair. 

Anyone having any information as to who these suspects are is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at 334-2144, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW. 

