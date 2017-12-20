Silver Springs Armed Robbery Investigation - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Silver Springs Armed Robbery Investigation

Posted: Updated:

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery of a store on the 6700 block of Highway 95A in Silver Springs that took place 8:45 pm Tuesday.

The employees told investigators that the suspect entered the store brandishing a gun, yelling for them to give them all of the money. The suspect then ran away from the scene.

The suspect was last seen on foot heading east from the store, dressed in all dark clothing and carried a green backpack.

Investigators are currently working with the store's video surveillance for further leads.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating this individual. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or the suspect, call the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6620. Or they can contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or www.secretwitness.com.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.