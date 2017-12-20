Silver Springs Armed Robbery Investigation

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery of a store on the 6700 block of Highway 95A in Silver Springs that took place 8:45 pm Tuesday.



The employees told investigators that the suspect entered the store brandishing a gun, yelling for them to give them all of the money. The suspect then ran away from the scene.

The suspect was last seen on foot heading east from the store, dressed in all dark clothing and carried a green backpack.

Investigators are currently working with the store's video surveillance for further leads.

No injuries were reported in the incident.



The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating this individual. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or the suspect, call the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6620. Or they can contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or www.secretwitness.com.