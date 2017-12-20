Look Out For Chain Controls and Valley Snow During Wednesday Morning Commute

A strong cold front is moving though the region this morning with gusty winds, snow showers in the Sierra and around our valleys with a slick morning commute, give yourself extra time. Chain controls are up for our mountain passes including I-80, expect delays through the morning hours and road conditions will improve later this afternoon.

Current Chain Controls:

I-80 over Donner Pass

Highway 267

Highway 89 from I-80 to Squaw Valley

Kingsbury Grade

Highway 89 from Tahoe City and around Emerald Bay

Mount Rose Highway

Highway 50 near Sierra-At-Tahoe and Echo Lake

Cloudy and cold today with scattered snow showers and temperatures only in the 30s - dress extra warmly.