Look Out For Chain Controls and Valley Snow During Wednesday Mor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Look Out For Chain Controls and Valley Snow During Wednesday Morning Commute

A strong cold front is moving though the region this morning with gusty winds, snow showers in the Sierra and around our valleys with a slick morning commute, give yourself extra time. Chain controls are up for our mountain passes including I-80, expect delays through the morning hours and road conditions will improve later this afternoon. 

Current Chain Controls:

  • I-80 over Donner Pass
  • Highway 267
  • Highway 89 from I-80 to Squaw Valley
  • Kingsbury Grade
  • Highway 89 from Tahoe City and around Emerald Bay
  • Mount Rose Highway
  • Highway 50 near Sierra-At-Tahoe and Echo Lake

Cloudy and cold today with scattered snow showers and temperatures only in the 30s - dress extra warmly. 

