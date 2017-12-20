Transformer Fire Sparks Overnight in South Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Transformer Fire Sparks Overnight in South Reno

Truckee Meadows Fire is responding to a transformer fire in south Reno that sparked in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

They were able to suppress the spot fires that the sparks from the power pole were producing. 

The fire burned itself into the power pole, which they are still working to put out. However, they say they aren't worried about the fire spreading because of light snow fall.

The pole has been de-energized, but it will have to be taken down by NV Energy at some point. 

A circuit short is sparking and falling on to the ground. The fire is contained and the firefighters are closely monitoring it until NV Energy arrives.

We will update you when more information becomes available. 

