Transformer Fire Sparks Overnight in South Reno

Truckee Meadows Fire is responding to a transformer fire in Reno that sparked Wednesday morning.More >>
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect that robbed a store at gun point around 8:45 Wednesday night.More >>
A strong cold front is moving though the region this morning with gusty winds, snow showers in the Sierra and around our valleys with a slick morning commute, give yourself extra time.More >>
Nevada improved to 10-2 after its 88-73 win over UC Davis (7-4) Tuesday at Lawlor Events Center. The game is part of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.More >>
Democrats say three provisions in the Republican $1.5 trillion tax bill violate Senate rules and will likely be removed before that chamber votes on the measure.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and High Wind Warning for the greater Reno area.More >>
Authorities have released the identities of the two people killed, and have determined there are no obvious signs of arson. However, the cause is still under investigation.More >>
Truckee Meadows Fire is responding to a transformer fire in Reno that sparked Wednesday morning.More >>
There's a sea change going on with Nevada tourism. A certain segment is bringing in big money…more than other groups.More >>
