Nevada Tops U.C. Davis 88-73

Nevada Release

12/19/2017

Nevada improved to 10-2 after its 88-73 win over UC Davis (7-4) Tuesday at Lawlor Events Center.

The game is part of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic and the Wolf Pack improved to 2-0 in the event after tonight’s win coupled with a 77-62 victory over Radford on Sunday. The final two games versus Southern Illinois and San Francisco will be played at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. The games will air on Fox Sports 1.

Nevada improved to 21-0 in nonconference home games under third-year head coach Eric Musselman. Overall Nevada is 35-4 at home under Musselman.

The Wolf Pack has won its last 11 home games.

Junior Jordan Caroline scored 20 points to post his seventh 20-point game of the season, third in a row and fifth in the last six games.

Caroline led the Pack in rebounding for the ninth time this season and 29th time in his career finish with against UCD.

Nevada has had a 20-point scorer in every game and at least three players score in double figures in each game.

Tonight is the sixth time Nevada has had four players score in double figures in a game

Junior Caleb Martin scored a game-high 22 points off the bench. He is tied with Caroline with a team-high seven 20-point games.

Tonight’s game marked the seventh time Nevada that two Pack players score 20 points in the same game.

Kendall Stephens’ 16 points is his fifth double figure scoring game in the last six.

Stephens has made four or more 3-pointers in five of the last six games.

Senior Hallice Cooke was the fourth player to score in double figures finishing with 12 and tied his Pack career-high.

Nevada’s 24 assists, third most this season, is the sixth game of 20 or more this season. The Pack had 21 on Sunday and for the first time has back-to-back games of 20 or more assists.

Nevada has won nine of its 10 games by double figures.