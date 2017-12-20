Nevada Basketball Wins Against UC Davis - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Basketball Wins Against UC Davis

Posted:

Nevada basketball won against UC Davis tonight 88-73, bringing their season up 10-2.

Nevada has won 11 consecutive home games.

Tonight is the seventh time Nevada has had two 20-point scorers in a game.

