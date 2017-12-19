Reno Bighorns Canned Food Drive

The Reno Bighorns will be collecting canned-food donations tomorrow as part of their 2017 Season of Doing Good, which will benefit the St. Paul’s Community Food Pantry.

The drive will take place at a Bighorns game at the Reno Events Center when the doors open at 6pm and will conclude during the game’s halftime. Fans who make a donation will receive a ticket to the game.

St. Paul’s community Food Pantry provides emergency food to those who are in need.