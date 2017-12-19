How Local Businesses Can Provide Public Safety During an Emergency Situation

First responders play a huge role when responding to an active shooter. But what responsibility do businesses have if people need to run or hide?

During the active shooter situation in Las Vegas, thousands of individuals fled for cover inside nearby resorts. Hotel security here locally wants to be ready should rapid influxes of people like that ever occur.

"Because you have to feed them, you have to put them to sleep, what about their medications that they left in the car that they can't get to,” said Darrell Clifton, executive director of security at Eldorado Resorts.

Clifton says these are all questions that every business owner may need to start asking themselves. Mac Venzon with the Reno Police Department says, if there's an active shooter at an outdoor event like the Rib Cook-Off or Hot August Nights, evacuating isn't always an option.

"Maybe in some instances, shelter and place is more important,” said Venzon.

Venzon says because every situation is different law enforcement and businesses need to be ready for people to run, hide or fight. But whatever the case may be, communication is key when trying to ensure the safety of others.

“How do we set up a communication link between the security directors and management at different properties, but it doesn't overburden an incident commander who's trying to deal with the incident,” said Venzon.

He says a lot can also be learned from the active shooter situation at the Montage in late November. While no one was killed, other than the assailant, agencies want to be ready if a more dangerous scenario ever takes place.

"Hopefully prevent it and never deal with it but if it should occur we want businesses to understand how to react,” said Aaron Kenneston, emergency manager with Washoe County.

The Reno Police Department suggests that anyone who currently or is considering to host a large scale event, have an evacuation and shelter in place plan ready in advance.