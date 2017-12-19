Police Release Further Details About Fatal Stardust Apartment Fire

Police have released the identity of two people, Paul Therrien and Cathy Costodio, killed in the Stardust Apartment fire in the early morning hours of December 14. An autopsy conducted revealed smoke inhalation likely contributed to their deaths, but the exact cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Reno Fire Investigators believe the fire likely started in one of the bedrooms of the 3rd floor apartment, which did not have a fire alarm, but the exact cause is still under investigation. They say there are no obvious signs of arson or other crimes that may have contributed to the fire or the deaths. The Reno Fire Department has not been able to rule out various accidental heat sources, including a space heater and discarded cigarettes.

The Reno Fire and Police Departments would like to remind the Reno community that half of all home heating fires are reported during the months of December, January, and February. When using portable heaters please follow these safety tips:

Keep all combustibles at least three feet from heating equipment.

Portable electric heaters should be UL listed and plugged directly into an outlet. Never use an extension cord on a heater.

Never use portable fuel burning heaters (like a kerosene heater) inside.

Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.

If you smoke please follow these safety tips:

Smoke outside. Most deaths result from fires that started in living rooms, family rooms or in bedrooms.

Never smoke in bed or around medical oxygen.

Keep cigarettes, lighters, matches, and other smoking materials up high out of the reach of children, in a locked cabinet.

Use a deep, sturdy non-combustible ashtray. Place it away from anything that can burn. Do not discard cigarettes in vegetation such as mulch, potted plants, or in plastic containers.

Before you throw away butts and ashes, make sure they are out, and dousing in water or sand is the best way to do that.

They also say to always make sure you have a working smoke alarm in every sleeping room and every hallway outside the sleeping room. Test the alarm and check batteries regularly, and have an escape plan if they go off.