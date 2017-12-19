Carson City Deputies Seek Woman in Commercial Burglary Case

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman in connection with a commercial burglary on North Carson Street last month.

Deputies say on November 4th a business owner got a notification from her camera about some movement inside the business after hours.

The business owner watched the video and saw a white woman enter the business and move the camera in an attempt to hide her identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677).