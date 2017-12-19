Carson City Deputies Seek Woman in Commercial Burglary Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Deputies Seek Woman in Commercial Burglary Case

Posted: Updated:

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman in connection with a commercial burglary on North Carson Street last month. 

Deputies say on November 4th a business owner got a notification from her camera about some movement inside the business after hours.  

The business owner watched the video and saw a white woman enter the business and move the camera in an attempt to hide her identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Morgan Tucker at 775-283-7858, Captain Brian Humphrey at 775-283-7850, or the Carson City Dispatch at 775-887-COPS (2677).

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.