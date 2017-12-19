Reno 1868 FC Signs All-USL Defender Zach Carroll

Reno 1868 FC has signed defender Zach Carroll, the team announced Tuesday pending league and federation approval.

Carroll joins Reno 1868 FC after playing last season with Orlando City B.

“Zach is a tall, solid center back with good feet,” Reno head coach Ian Russell said. “He’s an All-USL caliber player with a lot of potential.

“We’re glad to have him here with us in Reno.”

Carroll joins Victor Pelae and Guy Abend as Reno’s newest signings for 2018.

He also joins Brent Richards, Brenton Griffiths and Jordan Murrell in the defensive backfield.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound defender recorded 86 clearances, 11 blocks and 40 interceptions this past season for Orlando. He added two goals (one header) in his 20 starts.

Prior to his stint with Orlando City B, Carroll earned Second Team All-USL honors with NY Red Bulls II, where he was a part of the club that won the 2016 USL Cup.

“We’re happy to bring a player who has already established himself as a defensive force in our league to Reno,” Reno GM Andy Smith said. “I think Zach is going to add to an already impressive group coming back.”

(Reno 1868 FC)