Reno 1868 FC Signs All-USL Defender Zach Carroll - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno 1868 FC Signs All-USL Defender Zach Carroll

Posted: Updated:

Reno 1868 FC has signed defender Zach Carroll, the team announced Tuesday pending league and federation approval.

Carroll joins Reno 1868 FC after playing last season with Orlando City B.

“Zach is a tall, solid center back with good feet,” Reno head coach Ian Russell said. “He’s an All-USL caliber player with a lot of potential.

“We’re glad to have him here with us in Reno.”

Carroll joins Victor Pelae and Guy Abend as Reno’s newest signings for 2018.

He also joins Brent Richards, Brenton Griffiths and Jordan Murrell in the defensive backfield.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound defender recorded 86 clearances, 11 blocks and 40 interceptions this past season for Orlando. He added two goals (one header) in his 20 starts. 

Prior to his stint with Orlando City B, Carroll earned Second Team All-USL honors with NY Red Bulls II, where he was a part of the club that won the 2016 USL Cup.

“We’re happy to bring a player who has already established himself as a defensive force in our league to Reno,” Reno GM Andy Smith said. “I think Zach is going to add to an already impressive group coming back.”

(Reno 1868 FC)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.