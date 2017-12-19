Royal Caribbean Confirms Passengers in Killed in Mexico Bus Crash

Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises says that passengers from two of its ships have been involved in a fatal bus crash in Mexico.

Royal Caribbean says in a statement that passengers from the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas were on the bus that flipped on a two-lane highway Tuesday morning.

Quintana Roo state Civil Defense spokesman Vicente Martin says 12 people were killed, though it's not clear if all were cruise passengers and their identifies and nationalities have not been released. He says seven Americans and two Swedish citizens are among those injured.

The bus was travelling to Mayan ruins at Chacchoben, about 110 miles (175 kilometers) south of Tulum.

A spokesman from the U.S. embassy in Mexico says diplomats are working with local authorities to determine whether U.S. citizens were involved.

"We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy," the U.S. Embassy said. "We are in contact with local authorities and are working with them to determine if there were U.S. citizens on board. We will continue to monitor the situation."

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico also added: "The protection of U.S. citizens overseas is one of the highest priorities for the State Department. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance to affected U.S. citizens. Any U.S. citizens who require assistance may reach the Consular Service Center in Monterrey at +52-81-8047-3145."

(CBS News, The Associated Press contributed to this report.)