'Think Kindness' Visits Local Schools

A local group headed to two schools on Tuesday to teach kids how a small act of kindness can go a long way. 'Think Kindness' travels across the country speaking to students of all ages about kindness and the importance of encouraging others.

'Think Kindness' founder, Brian Williams, speaks to thousand of children every year in hopes that teaching them that each act of kindness, no matter how small, has a ripple effect that helps make the world a better place. Williams believes teaching children the act of kindness at a young age can help bring the school, and the community, together. "In schools what we notice it brings a more schools inclusive culture, it drops bullying related incidents in schools without mentioning the word bully."

Williams gives students he speaks to a massive kindness challenge, their goal is to give out as many acts of kindness as possible in just 15 days. At Billinghurst Middle School, Williams helped the students complete their first act of kindness by giving a huge 'thank you' to their custodians. "This is our job this is what we do, we take care of our kids and this is the future we got to set an example for them," says Jay Wittenber, a custodian at the school.

Williams has been visiting Billinghurst for four years and the staff there says the more the 'Think Kindness' crew visits, the more they see their students grow "You start to see those changes where we stop and think of kindness and what is the nicest thing we can do here," says Julianne Kinzie, a teacher at the school.

'Think Kindness' visited Billinghurst Middle School and Mt. Rose Elementary School, CBS Sunday Morning tagged along to watch Williams in action. CBS Sunday Morning will air the story on December 24th.

For more information on 'Think Kindness' visit: https://thinkkindness.org/