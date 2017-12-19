Plumas County Deputies Accuse Woman of Passing Stolen Checks

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a woman accused of passing five stolen checks at Quincy area businesses.

Deputies say Laurrissa Ballow passed the checks totaling $499.60 after she stole the checks from a resident’s mailbox.

Deputies say Ballow admitted to passing the checks after one of the affected business owners wrote down her license plate eventually leading authorities to find her.

Ballow was booked into the Plumas County Jail on charges of forgery and petty theft with priors.