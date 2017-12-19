City of Reno Asks Residents to Prepare for Windy Winter storm

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Winter Weather Advisory and High Wind Warning for the greater Reno area. The High Wind Warning is in effect from 1 p.m. on Tuesday to 1 a.m. on Wednesday, and the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The strongest winds are expected Tuesday evening between 7 p.m. and midnight, with gusts 50 to 60 mph in the valleys and gusts up to 80 mph in wind-prone areas. Some disruption to air travel and high-profile vehicles should be expected. Damage to trees, fences and other light infrastructure will be possible. Residents should secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations and trash cans before winds increase.

Snow is expected down to the valley floors. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, with localized amounts up to 4 inches, are expected. Plan on slippery road conditions during the morning commute on Wednesday. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination, and leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

Due to the expected low temperatures, the City of Reno’s Public Works crews will be applying salt brine to the roadways before the storm. Public Works is prepared for plowing and sanding operations to ready the roadways for the morning commute on Wednesday.

The City of Reno street system contains approximately 2,244 lane miles and is divided into 19 routes. Priority is given to arterial and collector streets along with school zones. Secondary streets are plowed after priority streets as resources become available.

Priority 1 and 2 streets include major streets, collector streets, areas around schools and emergency service sites (police stations, fire stations and hospitals). Examples of Priority 1 and Priority 2 streets, as well as snowplowing maps, can be found at Reno.gov/Snow.

Sidewalk Snow Removal

Homeowners and business owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks adjacent to their property. The best time to remove the snow is before it has been packed by feet or vehicles. Please avoid the use of “ice melt” products when possible as it can deteriorate concrete.

Driveways and sidewalks are often affected by snow berms as plowing occurs. This is an unavoidable part of the snow-plowing process. The City does not remove the berms from driveways or sidewalks, as it does not have the resources available to do so. If the City receives a complaint concerning the obstruction of a sidewalk, Code Enforcement will send out a courtesy letter reminding the property owner of this responsibility.

Report Issues

Citizens can call Reno Direct to report City of Reno issues, such as icy roads or downed trees in the roadway, at 775-334-4636 during normal business hours, Monday through Friday.

(City of Reno)