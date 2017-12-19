FBI Involved With Airport Blackout Probe; No Sign of Terror

The Centers for Disease Control says more than 50,000 people a year suffer from winter-related back injuries and almost 6,000 of those are from holiday decorating alone.More >>
The House has passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades. The bill now goes to the Senate for an expected vote Tuesday evening.More >>
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a woman accused of passing five stolen checks at Quincy area businesses.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval, Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske all voted to approve a new veterans memorial to be built on capitol grounds.More >>
Nevada's attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court for a quick review of a never-before-tried plan for a condemned inmate's lethal injection, because one of the drugs that would be used expires April 1.More >>
For more than a month now, several Lester Avenue residents say they have not been receiving all of their mail. One resident, Joan Hassler, says it all began at the beginning of November.More >>
Federal officials confirmed an Amtrak train was hurtling 50 mph over the speed limit when it careened off an overpass south of Seattle, spilling cars onto the highway below and killing at least three people.More >>
The guests that were staying at the GSR say they came back to their room to find items, including their car keys, stolen. They later found out that their car had been stolen as well.More >>
There's a sea change going on with Nevada tourism. A certain segment is bringing in big money…more than other groups.More >>
One man was transported to the hospital with a non life-threatening gun shot wound to the leg.More >>
