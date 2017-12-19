Salt Lake City Aims for 2030 Winter Olympics

A committee studying the possibility of Salt Lake City making a bid to host another Winter Olympics says it would rather host the games in 2030, but would be ready if for some reason they're needed for 2026.

Committee co-chairman Fraser Bullock says they'd prefer to host the games after the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles to have a better opportunity to raise sponsorship dollars.

The group is leaning toward recommending a bid but will issue its full report to state leaders on Feb. 1. It will include a budget estimate and other detailed plans.

Even though the 2030 Olympics would normally be awarded in 2023, Bullock said Utah must have its bid ready much earlier. Bullock says there's a chance the International Olympic Committee could award the 2026 and 2030 games at the same time in 2019.

That's what the IOC did in September for the first time ever, awarding the 2024 Summer Olympics to Paris and the 2028 Summer Olympics to Los Angeles.

Salt Lake City would first have to persuade the United States Olympic Committee it's a better host than Denver and Reno, Nevada, cities that have also expressed interest.

Denver and Reno have also expressed interest in the U.S. Internationally, cities considering making a bid include Sion, Switzerland; Calgary, Canada; Lillehammer, Norway and Sapporo, Japan.

