Trump Administration Blames North Korea For Ransomware Attack

Governor Brian Sandoval, Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske all voted to approve a new veterans memorial to be built on capitol grounds.More >>
Crews taking advantage of calm winds will perform a controlled burn to remove swaths of dry brush as they build containment lines around Southern California's enormous wildfire.More >>
Federal officials confirmed an Amtrak train was hurtling 50 mph over the speed limit when it careened off an overpass south of Seattle, spilling cars onto the highway below and killing at least three people.More >>
The Republicans' final drive to deliver the tax package to an eager President Donald Trump begins Tuesday with a vote in the House. Quickly following, a vote later in the day or on Wednesday in the Senate is expected to seal the deal.More >>
President Donald Trump’s administration is publicly blaming North Korea for a ransomware attack that infected hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide in May and crippled parts of Britain’s National Health Service.More >>
Federal officials confirmed an Amtrak train was hurtling 50 mph over the speed limit when it careened off an overpass south of Seattle, spilling cars onto the highway below and killing at least three people.More >>
For more than a month now, several Lester Avenue residents say they have not been receiving all of their mail. One resident, Joan Hassler, says it all began at the beginning of November.More >>
One man was transported to the hospital with a non life-threatening gun shot wound to the leg.More >>
The guests that were staying at the GSR say they came back to their room to find items, including their car keys, stolen. They later found out that their car had been stolen as well.More >>
There's a sea change going on with Nevada tourism. A certain segment is bringing in big money…more than other groups.More >>
