Bighorns Lose to Clippers

Bighorns Release

12/18/2017

---- The Reno Bighorns (5-10) fell to the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario (11-7) 126-119 Monday night at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CA.

David Stockton led the Bighorns with 27 points, five rebounds and seven assists while Reggie Hearn scored 23 points. Jack Cooley recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Tyrone Wallace paced the Clippers with 26 points, eight rebounds and 13 assists while LaDontae Henton had 26 points and three rebounds.

The opening frame was a head-to-head battle with Reno and Ontario each scoring over 30 points (

35, 32 respectively). Reno led by three points midway through the quarter, despite the frame seeing three lead changes and five ties. Stockton would go 100% from the field, leading all scorers with 15 points. The Bighorns trailed the Clippers by three going into the second frame.

The even play continued through the second quarter as Will Davis paced the visitors with 10 points for Reno in the frame. After a last second hook shot by Jack Cooley at the buzzer, Reno knotted up the score at 62 going into the locker room at the half.

Ontario opened their lead up to seven points to start the second half before Reno responded with an 11-2 run to hold a two-point advantage at the 5:13 mark. The Clippers quickly retook the lead keeping the Bighorns at bay the remainder of the quarter. Reno would cut the deficit to three points three times in four minutes but would trail Ontario 95-92 entering the final frame.

Hearn opened up the fourth quarter with back to back triples to trigger an 8-2 run for the Bighorns, holding a three-point lead at the 10:00 mark. The teams exchanged the lead two more times and tied twice by the 4:00 mark before the Clippers went on a late run, to preserve the lead the remainder of the game.

Reno will next host the Sioux Falls Skyforce on December 20 at 7 p.m.