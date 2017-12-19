Nevada Women's Basketball Senior Teige Zeller Named MW Player of - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Women's Basketball Senior Teige Zeller Named MW Player of the Week

Nevada women’s basketball senior Teige Zeller has been named the Mountain West Player of the Week for the first time in her career.

Zeller averaged a double-double last week with 13.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game in Nevada’s two victories. The New Mexico native helped the Wolf Pack to a perfect 2-0 week, which extended the team’s win streak to four games to end non-conference play, currently the longest win streak in the league.

Last Tuesday in the win over Stanislaus State Zeller produced a career game, setting career highs with a game-high 24 points and 19 rebounds. Her 19 boards are tied for the most rebounds in a single game by a Mountain West player this season and tied for 13th-most nationally. Her monster game against the Warriors marked her second straight double-double and her third 20-point game of the season. Additionally she connected on 56.3 percent of her shots for the week and hit 72.7 percent from the free throw line.

Zeller is having a career season through the first 11 games of her senior year averaging 13.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, which rank 10th and seventh in the Mountain West, respectively. Her field goal shooting percentage of 53.4 percent is third best in the conference and is in the top 60 nationally.

This is the first weekly conference award given to a Wolf Pack player since Mimi Mungedi earned the same honor on Dec. 8, 2014.

Nevada will begin Mountain West action at home against Fresno State on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, call (775) 348-PACK or visit NevadaWolfPack.com.

