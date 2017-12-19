WCSD Seeks Public Feedback on Budget

The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is seeking public feedback through a budget survey, the results of which will be compiled by staff and presented to the Board of Trustees for consideration during budget discussions beginning in February 2018.



“This is a critical part of our mission to keep the public apprised with accurate information about our funding, budget process, and the challenges we face in deciding where money should be directed to support our educational goals,” said WCSD Superintendent Traci Davis. “This is a complicated process, and it’s important for members of our community to be aware of where we are in that process, and how decisions could affect them and their families.”



The budget survey asks for input regarding budget priorities and possible cost-reduction measures and is anonymous. Respondents will be asked for general demographic information, but have the option to decline to provide it.



To take the survey in English, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CommunityBudget.

To take the survey in Spanish, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CummunityBudget_Spanish.

The budget survey will be available online until January 2, 2018, and survey results will be released and discussed during a regular public meeting of the WCSD Board of Trustees.



The community is invited to discuss the WCSD budget with trustees and staff members during a series of five community forums:



Wednesday, January 17, 5:30 p.m.

Traner Middle School

1700 Carville Dr.

Reno



Tuesday, January 23, 5:30 p.m.

Double Diamond Elementary School

1200 S. Meadows Pkwy.

Reno



Wednesday, January 24, 5:30 p.m.

Caughlin Ranch Elementary School

4885 Village Green Pkwy.

Reno



Wednesday, January 31, 5:30 p.m.

Incline Middle School

931 Southwood Blvd.

Incline Village





Thursday, February 8, 5:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Elementary School

5490 Leon Dr.

Sun Valley



