Mail Mystery on Lester Avenue

For more than a month now, several Lester Avenue residents say they have not been receiving all of their mail.

One resident, Joan Hassler, says it all began at the beginning of November. She was expecting her renewed license and car title in the mail, but a week passed, and there was still nothing. That's when she says a neighbor knocked on her door with a similar experience. Hassler says her neighbor told her she wasn't receiving mail, either.

Looking for answers, Hassler then reached out to the DMV. The representative confirmed with her that the license was indeed mailed out to her on November. It's been more than a month now, and both her license and car title are still nowhere to be found.

After finding out her neighbor's mail was missing, as well, Hassler paid a visit to a different neighbor down the block. He told her the same thing. That's when Hassler went to the post office with questions. Unfortunately, Hassler says her mail situation still hasn't improved almost a month and a half later.

Perhaps most importantly, she says, is the fact she and her neighbors are not receiving documents with personal information, like bank statements and bills. Those bills, Hassler says, typically come at the same time each month. She's since reached out to her phone provider, energy provider and water service--all of which, she says, have confirmed they mailed her bill, as usual.

Since Hassler and her neighbors typically pay those bills, by mail, instead, for the past two billing cycles, they have had to pay the bills, in-person.

Hassler says she does not suspect anybody is stealing from their mailboxes, since her neighbors have slot boxes that drop the mail directly inside their homes.

When we reached out to the post office for comment, they told us the issue is currently under investigation. In the meantime, they have helped Hassler sign up for their recently-launched Informed Delivery service.

Informed Delivery is similar to a tracking number service. Through it, pictures of residents' mail are scanned and sent to them through email. That email tells residents exactly how much/what mail to expect, and around what time it should arrive.

The post office hopes this helps out with transparency, especially during the holiday season, so people can know exactly what to expect. To learn more about that, click here.