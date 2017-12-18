National Non-Profit Helping Local Small Businesses Succeed

SCORE is a national non-profit consisting of volunteer-based retirees and working professionals helping to jump-start the career of local small businesses.

One of the companies SCORE has helped is RR Distinctive Beddings, a business created by Ruby Russell when her husband would make a mess out of the bedding each night.

Russell designed a line of ‘stayput’ linens that would help to keep the blankets and sheets in its proper place.

"Makes bed making really simple and effortless,” said Russell.

The product worked so well in her own home she turned that success into a small business. But without a lot of experience running her own company, she looked to a mentor with SCORE of Northern Nevada for help and advice.

"She has stuck by me completely, held our hands; we have a video that she made for us,” said Russell.

It's that mentorship from SCORE that has helped thousands of other small businesses in northern Nevada succeed as well. Businesses like Squeeze In, Two Chicks and the Great Basin Food Co-Op.

"We want our community to be successful and we want all of our businesses to be profitable,” said Judy Haar, a SCORE mentor.

Tonda Benge also known as the Professional Dog Mom or K9 Nanny, runs a daily dog sitting service. In just over a year's time, she's accumulated about 100 clients and takes care of 250 dogs.

SCORE gave Benge the tools and resources she needs to not only help her grow as a businesswoman but also to better define what her company should look like.

"Here's all my thoughts, all my ideas, they helped me put that together and they said well you're in this place in your business and these are the things that you really need to focus on,” said Tonda.