RPD Investigates GSR Theft - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RPD Investigates GSR Theft

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Police Department is investigating a theft at the Grand Sierra Resort in which the guest’s car -- along with other belongings – had been stolen.

The hotel guest says that their room was broken into, and that car keys, winter jackets and items from the safe were missing. They found out later that their car had also been stolen.

We’ve reached out to the GSR and are currently awaiting comment.

The Reno Police have confirmed that the incident is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.