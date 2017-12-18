RPD Investigates GSR Theft

The Reno Police Department is investigating a theft at the Grand Sierra Resort in which the guest’s car -- along with other belongings – had been stolen.



The hotel guest says that their room was broken into, and that car keys, winter jackets and items from the safe were missing. They found out later that their car had also been stolen.



We’ve reached out to the GSR and are currently awaiting comment.



The Reno Police have confirmed that the incident is under investigation.