Last Week To Ship Presents On Time For Christmas

Business is picking up for the U.S. Postal Service. People are rushing to get their Christmas cards and presents sent on time to make it to their destinations before December 25.

"Knowing what the priority rates are, how quickly they ship, I know that I had to get in this week, and that they would get there," Aimee Manders, Reno resident said.

"Last week, we were about 49 percent over what our volume was last year," Randi Jones, Supervisor of Customer Service Support for the Vassar Street Post Office said. "So based on today, we're way over that this year."

Many people face lines at the counter, while others are using the self-serve kiosk or a stand in the front lobby, where people can ship their items in a shorter line as long as they are paying with a credit or debit card.

"I'm ready for Christmas, so this is the last stop of it, but I didn't want to get in line, and I didn't have to," Willema Malley, Sparks resident said. "This is perfect."

Customers are encouraged to know what kind of shipping method they want to use before getting to the post office. Tuesday is the last day to get your presents shipped in time for Christmas by using first-class shipping. Thursday is the deadline for Priority Mail, and Friday is the last day to use Express shipping.

"Priority would probably be your best bet as of right now to get there before Christmas.," Jones said. "If you do use our priority flat-rate packages, they come with $50 of insurance that's already on there. So, that's a little bit of peace of mind for you."

December 21 is the biggest delivery day of the year. Customers are encouraged to pack their gifts tightly in boxes and secure them with shipping tape. If they wrap their gifts, they should be packed into a larger box that does not have paper on it. People should not have wrapping paper on their shipping box.

"It'll tear, so if you just send it out with wrapping paper on top, it's not really protected," Jones said. "It just comes through more secure."

The entire delivery address should be written clearly and should include the zip code. If you are shipping to an apartment, make sure to include the apartment number.

"It just makes it so much easier and it expedites the service if we know exactly where it's going," Jones said.

People can also ship their packages without even going to the post office. Click-N-Ship is a method where people sign up for a free account online. People can print postage and it comes with tracking. Once it is scheduled, a carrier will pick the package up at home or at work.

"They get a notification from our online service that says you have X amount of packages to pick up, this is where they're located," Jones said. "As soon as they pick it up and they scan a bar code, the customer will get an email, saying 'Oh, my package has been picked up.'"

To sign up for Click-N-Ship, head to https://www.usps.com/ship/welcome.htm