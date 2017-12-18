Pedestrian Suffers Injuries After Being Hit by Car Near Downtown - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pedestrian Suffers Injuries After Being Hit by Car Near Downtown Reno

Reno Police say a pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car near West First Street and Arlington Avenue early Monday morning.  

Authorities say the pedestrian was crossing Arlington when the person was struck by a car around 8:15 a.m. 

Police say the driver was cited for an icy, unclean windshield. 

NHP recommends that you check your windshield wiper fluid to make sure you have the correct formula before need to use it.

"There is a summer formula and a winter formula that has anti-freeze so when you do spray it it does not just create a sheet of ice on your windshield," says Trooper Gordon.

If you don't have an ice scraper you can still use a credit card to clean your car windshield. 

