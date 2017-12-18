Crews: Rescuer Saves Dog From Ice at Tahoe Keys

Authorities say a citizen suffered mild hypothermia Monday after rescuing a dog that had wandered onto some ice at Tahoe Keys.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue and JPA responded to the scene – and say the dog got away from a woman and eventually ended up on the ice.

Crews say the dog was saved.

The Reno Fire Department offers the following tips regarding ice safety:

• If you see a person or animal in need of assistance, on or in an icy body of water, call 911 immediately. RFD is equipped to respond immediately and effectively to an ice rescue.

• Reassure the victim that help is on the way and encourage them to make their way to shore. Bystanders may attempt to reach the victim from shore with long objects or by throwing rope, but should only do so from a safe location on shore.

• Ice that has already claimed one victim indicates weakness and will likely claim any others on the ice. Entering the water without appropriate training and equipment will likely incapacitate any would-be rescuer.

• If a person falls in the water, they will have less than 10 minutes of purposeful muscle movement, which includes any chance of them grasping a thrown or extended object to assist with rescue.

• Recognize that ice will never be completely safe. Conditions and unseen or unknown factors can render seemingly safe ice suddenly dangerous.

• Ice is generally thinner where there is moving water, such as inlets and outlets, bridge abutments, islands and objects that protrude through the ice.

• Bottom line: Ice in Northern Nevada is not a place to play. Otherwise, be safe and enjoy the outdoors!

(Reno Fire Department contributed to this report.)