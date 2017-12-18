Reno-Tahoe International Airport Opens its First Lounge

The McDonald’s inside the Reno-Tahoe International Airport got a swanky new neighbor on Monday. The first ever airport lounge is now open to all ticketed travelers.

It's a pastime that graces much larger, more sophisticated airports around the globe luxury hangouts only welcoming to the elite.

“This is called a common use passenger lounge, kind of a new thing in airports,” said Marily Mora, President of the Airport Authority.

The Reno airport is debunking the stereotypes with an all new lounge.

“A place for people to come and enjoy, relax before their journey,” said President of Escape Lounges, Rosemarie Andoloino.

Food by local chef Colin Smith from Roundabout Grill and table side service are the airport's way of impressing and indulging the more and more common business traveler.

“This is a service that is going to be very popular for a changing demographic within our community,” said Mora.

Travelers are pleasantly surprised.

“I'm shocked. I am absolutely shocked,” said Reno traveler Allyn Landau. “The food is delicious and it's a place to rest and relax.”

The Escape Lounge is $40 per person when you book online and free for American Express Platinum Cardholders. They are offering a limited time deal on Groupon for the grand opening.