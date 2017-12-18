Nevada: Fast Review Needed for Case of Death Sentence Inmate - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada: Fast Review Needed for Case of Death Sentence Inmate

Nevada's attorney general is asking the state Supreme Court for a quick review of a never-before-tried plan for the lethal injection of a condemned inmate because one drug that would be used expires April 1.

State attorney general spokeswoman Monica Moazez said Monday that the request was filed on Friday with the high court.

Death-row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier is now telling a judge who put his execution on hold that he does not care if the state uses the disputed paralytic cisatracurium as the third drug in his lethal injection.

The drug prevents body movement and is proposed as an agent to ensure that breathing stops.

Dozier says in a letter to the judge he wants no more court proceedings and just wants to be put to death.

