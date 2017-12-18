Authorities Arrest Three People on Burglary-Related Charges

Authorities say three people were arrested early Saturday morning on burglary-related charges.

South Lake Tahoe Police Department Detectives assisted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office with the burglary investigation.

Detectives say that investigation started around 1 a.m. when two deputies found three people burglarizing a car in the Mont Bleu parking lot. 25-year-old Sandra Vilchis-Toledo, 32-year-old Emmanuel Fonseca, and 28-year-old Sonia Chavez were booked into the Douglas County Jail and charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

All suspects are from the San Francisco area.

South Lake Tahoe Police subsequently got a search warrant for a motel room and say they found several items that were reported stolen in Douglas County.

They also say law enforcement personnel also found numerous items that may have been stolen, but were not previously reported.

The two law enforcement agencies are seeking the public’s help with identifying any additional stolen property. If you have been a victim of theft or burglary in the past several weeks, contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department and file a report. If desired, this can also be done online via the City of South Lake Tahoe’s website. Callers can inquire as to the recovery of any possible stolen property. Callers are encouraged to have detailed descriptions of any missing property, as well as any available photos.

